Vikings fall to 20 in Week 3 NFL.com power rankings

The Minnesota Vikings are now 0-2.

Historically speaking, when the Vikings start out 0-2, it’s not a good sign.

In NFL.com’s Week 3 power rankings, the Vikings fell from 16th to 20th after their embarrassing loss to the Colts in Indianapolis.

Here’s what Dan Hanzus wrote about the Vikings:

Everything is going wrong for the Vikings to start the season. A week ago, Aaron Rodgers embarrassed the defense. On Sunday, it was the offense’s turn to wear the dunce cap. Kirk Cousins appears to have no connection with pass-catchers not named Adam, and Dalvin Cook is getting buried by early deficits and blown-up game scripts. Cousins threw three interceptions (a first during his time in purple), and the offense finished with a measly 175 total yards. Minnesota’s offense is clearly trying to find itself at the same time a defense loaded with new faces is attempting to get off the ground. It’s a wicked combination that equals 0-2.

It won’t get easier in Week 3 when the Vikings host the 2-0 Titans. The Titans are seventh in the rankings.

To round out the NFC North, the Packers rank third, the Bears rank 19th and the Lions rank 29th.