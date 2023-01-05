The Vikings will be facing 1 of 4 teams in the Wild Card round

The Minnesota Vikings are heading to the playoffs for the first time since 2019. They went 1-1 that year with a loss at San Francisco, something that could end up happening again this season.

As it stands heading into week 18, the Vikings will be either the two or three seed. They have four potential opponents in the Wild Card round and they all require a different set of outcomes.

Here is how the Vikings could end up playing each of their four potential opponents.

New York Giants

Dec 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Brian Asamoah II (33) forces a fumble against New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger (82) during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

How: Either a San Francisco 49ers loss to Arizona or a Vikings loss to Chicago

The Giants locked themselves into the six seed with a win over the Indianapolis Colts last week. This scenario would bring a rematch of the Christmas Eve clash that saw the Vikings get a close win by a score of 27-24. It’s hard to beat a team twice in one season, especially with the injuries the Vikings have suffered to their offensive line. The last playoff meeting these two had was the 41-0 2000 NFC Championship Game.

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers safety Rudy Ford (20) runs back an interception against Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) in the fourth quarter during their football game Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

How:

San Francisco loss to Arizona &

Minnesota win over Chicago &

Green Bay win over Detroit

The Packers are in a prime position that any team vying for a wild card berth. All they have to do is win and they become the seventh seed. That win would need to come against the Detroit Lions who also need to win to make the playoffs, along with getting some help. The matchup would be the third time this century that the Vikings and Packers would be facing off in the playoffs with each team winning one. In this

Seattle Seahawks

Sep 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws the ball during the first quarter against Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

How:

San Francisco loss to Arizona &

Minnesota win over Chicago &

Seattle win over Los Angeles Rams &

Detroit win over Green Bay

The Seahawks are significantly better than anyone thought that they would be. With a win total of 5.5 before the season began, nobody believed in them. Then, Geno Smith came out of nowhere and led this team on a fantastic season. They need some help with a Detroit win over Green Bay to make the playoffs, but it certainly is plausible. The last time the Vikings met the Seahawks in the playoffs was that fateful 2015 Wild Card game where Blair Walsh missed wide left.

Detroit Lions

Sep 25, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift (32) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jonathan Bullard (93) during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

How:

San Francisco loss to Arizona &

Minnesota win over Chicago &

Seattle loss to Los Angeles Rams &

Detroit win over Green Bay

The Lions are trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. They have only made the playoffs this century and Dan Campbell is trying to make it a regular thing. Jared Goff has been exactly what this team has needed and the roster around him is improving every week. The Vikings and Lions split their season series and have never met in the playoffs.

