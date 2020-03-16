Vikings extend fullback C.J. Ham

The Vikings are already spending some that money they’re saving with Kirk Cousins‘ new deal.

According to a tweet from his agent, the Vikings have signed fullback C.J. Ham to a three-year extension.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said the deal is worth $3.3 million a year, giving it a four-year value of $12.5 million for the former undrafted rookie from Augustana.

The 26-year-old Ham made the Pro Bowl last season for his blocking, and in the offense they’re running, that’s an integral part.

