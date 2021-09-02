Vikings expected to sign former Steelers punter Jordan Berry

Vikings are expected to sign former Steelers’ punter Jordan Berry, per sources. They cannot officially make the move until later this afternoon. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 2, 2021

Minnesota made a surprise move when it cut Britton Colquitt on Wednesday.

Then on Thursday, it seemed like Colquitt would be returning to the team, but now that appears to not be the case.

The Vikings are expected to sign former Steelers punter Jordan Berry, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The team cannot officially make the move until late this afternoon.

Berry had a net average of 45.77 in 2020, which ranked him 16th in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. Berry also had 25 punts pinned inside the 20-yard line, a mark that ranked him tied for 11th in the league.

Colquitt had a net average of 45.09 this past season for the Vikings, per PFF. That ranked him 21st in the league. He had just 12 punts pinned inside the 20.

So if last season was any indication, the Vikings are upgrading at punter. Colquitt struggled against the Broncos in the preseason opener, and Mike Zimmer called his performance “cause for concern.”

However, Colquitt went on to have pretty good games against the Colts and the Chiefs, so maybe another team will sign him and make him a starter in 2021.