Vikings expected to sign Bills DT Harrison Phillips

After a relatively quiet day for the Minnesota Vikings, the team is finally making a move on the defensive front. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips is expected to sign with the Vikings.

Phillips started in eight games for the Bills last season and registered 51 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery.

The Vikings certainly needed help up front with contracts coming due and potential trades involving some of their key talent. Phillips gives them another strong body to throw up front and hopefully help solidify things in the trenches.

