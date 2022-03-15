Vikings expected to release DT Michael Pierce

The Minnesota Vikings are planning on releasing defensive tackle Michael Pierce, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

It isn’t a surprising move considering the team agreed to a three-year deal with Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips on Monday. So there was sure to be a corresponding move on the defensive front.

Granted, the Vikings did try to make it work with Pierce, according to Rapoport.

They initially tried to keep him on a “moderate paycut,” and then they tried to move him in a trade. When both plans failed, they were forced to turn to the last resort option to release him.

The veteran defensive tackle played and started in eight games in 2021, finishing the year out with 20 tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble.

