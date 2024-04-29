Vikings exercise fifth-year option for left tackle Christian Darrisaw

In their least surprising move of this offseason, the Vikings officially exercised the fifth-year option for left tackle Christian Darrisaw on Monday afternoon. As a result, Darrisaw is set to make a base salary of roughly $2.5 million in 2024, then a base salary of roughly $16 million in 2025.

Originally selected by the Vikings with the No. 23 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Darrisaw has developed into a stalwart at the position. He finished the last season with a pass block grade of 85.3, according to Pro Football Focus, which was the third highest among all offensive linemen who played at least 50 percent of a team’s offensive snaps.

All that means is there weren’t many players in the NFL better than Darrisaw at his position. That’s a a good piece to have up front considering the Vikings recently selected rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy. The hope is that Darrisaw, 24, will be protecting McCarthy’s blindside for the better part of the next decade.

It feels like only a matter of time before the Vikings agree to a lucrative contract extension with Darrisaw. You don’t let players of his caliber leave. That said, Darrisaw will likely have to wait his turn with star receiver Justin Jefferson likely to sign a historic contract extension first.

