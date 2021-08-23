Vikings DE Everson Griffen says he plans to apologize to Kirk Cousins for his tweets

The Vikings reunited with longtime defensive end Everson Griffen this offseason.

But earlier this offseason, Griffen criticized the team’s franchise quarterback, Kirk Cousins, implying that Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer didn’t want Cousins to sign with the team originally.

Griffen met with media recently and addressed the situation:

“I haven’t really talked to him yet, but I’m going to get around to doing that, apologize to him” Griffen said. “I apologized to coach [Zimmer] and Rick [Spielman] about what I said. I take full ownership in that. I’ve still got to talk to Kirk [Cousins] and apologize to him about that.”

Griffen signing with the team is certainly interesting. He’ll be a big boost to the team in the pass rush. Zimmer said that Griffen will be used as a situational player, as opposed to a starting defensive end.

That said, there is a question mark at the edge rusher spot opposite Danielle Hunter. Griffen filling that void would be a big boost. Zimmer said Stephen Weatherly or D.J. Wonnum will start, though.