Vikings give Eric Wilson second-round tender

The Vikings announced they tendered a one-year contract to restricted free agent Eric Wilson.

The linebacker will receive a second-round tender.

Wilson, 25, played 16 games with six starts last season.

He recorded career-highs in total tackles (62), sacks (three) and tackles for loss (six).

Wilson originally signed with Minnesota as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He has appeared in 48 career games with 10 starts since.

In his career, he has 112 tackles and five sacks.

