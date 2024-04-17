Vikings-New England trade? Patriots insider on that possibility.

Introduction: Host Michael Rand at least isn't the only one who has noticed the Twins just aren't very good right now. Manager Rocco Baldelli offered a frank assessment of the team's myriad woes after Tuesday's 11-3 loss at Baltimore dropped them to 6-10 on the season. It's not time to panic yet, but it certainly is time to be concerned.

9:00: Rand welcomes in Tom Curran from NBC Boston to talk about the possibility of the Vikings trading up to No. 3 with New England in next week's NFL draft. Would the Patriots really do that? What would it cost the Vikings? And which QB does New England like the most if it does stay at No. 3? They get into all of that and more.

31:00: The Wolves vs. Suns schedule is set, the Warriors are done and the Lakers will get the Nuggets.

