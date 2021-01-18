Vikings ended up dropping 46 draft spots because of the Yannick Ngakoue trade

Vikings fans knew that Minnesota was giving up more than it got for Yannick Ngakoue and now we know the approximate amount the team lost.

Minnesota gave up a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick to acquire Ngakoue from Jacksonville before the 2020 season. After a 1-5 start, the Vikings traded Ngakoue to the Ravens for a third-rounder and a fifth in 2022.

With the Ravens knocked out of the playoffs, we now know that the third-round pick is 91st overall, as Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press first pointed out. That means the Vikings dropped 46 spots due to the Ngakoue trade.

It could be worse, though: he could’ve made the Pro Bowl.