Vikings elevate WR Trishton Jackson, RB Myles Gaskin from practice squad

The Vikings elevated running back Myles Gaskin and receiver Trishton Jackson from the practice squad for Saturday's game against the Bengals.

Gaskin, who mostly recently signed with the Vikings' practice squad on Nov. 13, has played two games this season. He played two special teams for the Vikings against the Eagles on Sept. 14 and six special teams snaps for the Rams against the Cowboys on Oct. 29.

The Vikings are down a running back with starter Alexander Mattison out with an ankle injury.

In his career, Gaskin has played 40 games with 17 starts. He has 462 touches for 2,056 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Jackson has played six games with the Vikings this season and has totaled two catches for 9 yards. He has played 80 offensive snaps and nine on special teams.

Jackson has spent time on the active roster and the practice squad this season.

The Vikings have ruled out receiver Jalen Nailor (concussion). Justin Jefferson (chest) is questionable but expected to play.