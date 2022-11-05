Vikings elevate two, Jalen Nailor out vs Commanders

The Minnesota Vikings already had one player declared out in defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson who sustained a calf injury last week against the Arizona Cardinals. He had one more join him, as wide receiver Jalen Nailor was declared out with an illness despite practicing in full on Friday afternoon.

The #Vikings have elevated WR Dan Chisena and TE Nick Muse to the active roster for tomorrow's game. WR Jalen Nailor (illness) has been downgraded to out. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 5, 2022

The Vikings also elevated two players from the practice squad in wide receiver Dan Chisena and tight end Nick Muse. Both players have been activated for one game each on the season with both players getting their only action against the Chicago Bears in week five.

Chisena’s activation is strictly to be a punt gunner and special teams ace, as that is the role that Nailor is currently playing.

Muse was activated for the second time this season and becomes the fourth tight end in the last four weeks to be activated for gameday due to Ben Ellefson being on injured reserve.

The game kicks off at noon on Sunday.

