Vikings elevate Sean Mannion, Ameer Abdullah to active roster

The Vikings have officially added a backup quarterback and backup running back to the roster for Sunday’s opener against the Bengals.

Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion and running back Ameer Abdullah have officially been moved from the practice squad to the active roster. Mannion is expected to be the No. 2 quarterback behind Kirk Cousins, while Abdullah can provide depth at running back behind Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison, and help on special teams.

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports that the Vikings are likely to elevate Mannion this week and next week, and then add him to the 53-man roster after that. Players can only be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster twice per season.

The Vikings like the potential of rookie quarterback Kellen Mond, but they think if Cousins goes down Mannion gives them a better chance to win early in the season.

