Vikings elevate N'Keal Harry to active roster

Former Patriots first-round draft pick N'Keal Harry is set to make his debut with the Vikings.

The Vikings have elevated Harry from the practice squad to the active roster, and he's likely to play for the Vikings tomorrow against the Panthers.

Harry was a disappointment as a first-round pick in New England, lasting three years with the Patriots and totaling just 57 catches for 598 yards and four touchdowns. Last year he played for the Bears and caught seven passes for 116 yards and one touchdown.

Harry becomes the fifth receiver on the Vikings' active roster, joining Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, K.J. Osborn and Brandon Powell.