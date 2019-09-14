Vikings elevate linebacker Devante Downs

Mike Florio
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Vikings cornerback Mark Fields has been downgraded from questionable to out. As in off the roster.

Fields have been waived to create a roster spot for linebacker Devante Downs, who has been promoted from Minnesota’s practice squad.

Downs gives the Vikings another linebacker a day after Ben Gedeon landed on the injury report with a groin injury. He’s questionable for Sunday’s game at Green Bay.

With cornerback Mackensie Alexander out, the decision to dump Fields could mean that Mike Hughes, currently listed as doubtful, has a chance to play. The Vikings have only four other cornerbacks.

A seventh-round pick in 2018, Downs played in 11 games as a rookie. Fields arrived last month from the Chiefs for a conditional 2021 seventh-round draft pick.

