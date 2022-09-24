Vikings elevate Duke Shelley and Myles Dorn from practice squad

Heading into Sunday’s game, the Minnesota Vikings didn’t have an expansive injury report. Both Harrison Smith and Andrew Booth Jr. were ruled out on Friday with Eric Kendricks being limited in practice with a toe injury. He is listed as questionable for Sunday but should play.

Going into Sunday, there was questions on who would start at safety for Smith. Would it be first-round pick Lewis Cine or third-year player Josh Metellus? Because of the investment in Cine, you would think that he would get the start but Metellus was the one who came in for Smith and outsnapped Cine 10-1.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Vikings elevated cornerback Duke Shelley and safety Myles Dorn.

This isn’t new for the Vikings, as they called up Shelley ahead of the Eagles game on Monday and Dorn ahead of the week one contest against the Green Bay Packers.

Both will play on Sunday against the Lions in a reserve role.

