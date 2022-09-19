The Vikings are adding a cornerback to the roster for Monday night’s game against the Eagles.

The team announced that they have elevated Duke Shelley from the practice squad. Shelley will go back down to that roster after the game.

Shelley has 53 tackles and four passes defensed in 30 career games with the Bears. Monday night would mark his first appearance with the Vikings.

The Vikings ruled cornerback Andrew Booth out with a quad injury on Saturday. Patrick Peterson, Cameron Dantzler, Chandon Sullivan, Akayleb Evans, and Kris Boyd are the other corners on the 53-man roster for Minnesota.

Booth was the only Vikings player given an injury designation this week. The rest of the team’s inactives will be announced 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

Vikings elevate Duke Shelley for Monday night’s game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk