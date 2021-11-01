Vikings take early 7-0 lead with Adam Thielen touchdown

The Vikings didn’t take long to get on the board in Sunday night’s matchup with the Cowboys.

Minnesota capped a seven-play, 75-yard drive with a 20-yard touchdown pass to receiver Adam Thielen.

Cousins was 3-of-3 on the possession for 54 yards. He also hit tight end Tyler Conklin for a 31-yard pass down the right sideline on third-and-2 from the Minnesota 33.

And the Vikings gone some help when cornerback Trevon Diggs got flagged for defensive pass interference, putting the Vikings on Dallas’ 19-yard line.

With quarterback Dak Prescott out due to his calf injury, we’ll see how many points the Vikings need to defeat Cooper Rush and Dallas’ offense.

