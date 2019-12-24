Vikings take early 3-0 lead after Aaron Jones fumbles

The Vikings have 5 yards, and Kirk Cousins is 0-for-2. Yet, Minnesota leads 3-0.

The Packers gifted the Vikings an early field goal.

On the Packers’ third play, Aaron Jones caught a short pass from Aaron Rodgers. Jones fumbled on a hit by Anthony Barr. Eric Kendricks picked up the loose ball and returned it 24 yards to the Green Bay 10.

The Packers defense held, though, with Mike Boone gaining 5 yards on a first-down run before Cousins threw back-to-back incompletions.

Dan Bailey connected on a 23-yard field goal to give the Vikings the lead only 1:49 into the game.