Vikings DT Ross Blacklock takes a paycut

With the Vikings trying to get under the salary cap, they have been working every angle to so, including asking players to take a pay cut.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, defensive lineman Ross Blacklock took a pay cut of $683,000. Blacklock’s new cap hit and salary for the 2023 season will be $1.01 million. That is the minimum salary for someone with three years of NFL service.

With Blacklock taking a pay cut, the Vikings did give him playtime incentives to potentially earn it back.

Blacklock was acquired with a seventh-round pick before week one from the Houston Texans for a sixth-round pick. He wasn’t effective for the Vikings, accruing only one sack in the first 11 games. He didn’t play in the final eight games due to both injury and ineffectiveness.

According to Over The Cap, the Vikings are still $15.10 million over the salary cap.

