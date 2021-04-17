Vikings DT Linval Joseph considered Minnesota’s best free agency addition of past decade

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jack White, Vikings Wire
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Vikings brought in Linval Joseph in 2014. He went on to not only become a sufficient run-stopper, but he was also pretty good at getting pressure for a nose tackle.

The Athletic tabbed Joseph as the Vikings’ best free agency acquisition of the past decade. Here’s what Chad Graff of the outlet wrote:

“Joseph arrived in Minnesota after four years with the New York Giants and quickly transformed the interior of the team’s defensive line. He was a stout presence up the middle. Joseph took on multiple blockers, helped free up the team’s pass rushers, and he was excellent against the run. He arrived on a very reasonable five-year contract with only $12.5 million guaranteed and played in 88 games with the Vikings while reaching two Pro Bowls.”

Joseph was a tough void for Minnesota to fill. He signed with the Chargers in the 2020 offseason. The Vikings signed Michael Pierce in free agency that year, but Pierce opted out of the 2020 season. That led to the team struggling to stop the run for much of this past season. Pierce and Dalvin Tomlinson could very well change that in 2021, though.

Recommended Stories

  • Vikings’ top undrafted free agents of the past decade

    See the top Minnesota Vikings who signed with the team as undrafted free agents this past decade.

  • Vikings’ top remaining offseason needs with 2021 NFL draft fast approaching

    See the list of the Minnesota Vikings' top remaining offseason needs with the 2021 NFL draft just under two weeks away.

  • Bleacher Report predicts huge contract extension for Darius Leonard

    Bleacher Report predicts a massive contract for The Maniac.

  • Trystan Colon-Castillo, Kristian Welch sign exclusive rights tenders

    The Baltimore Ravens had two exclusive rights free agents sign their tenders on Saturday in Trystan Colon-Castillo and Kristian Welch

  • Villanova 'throws' one of the most unlikely touchdowns you'll ever see

    Villanova's Daniel Smith wasn't even facing the goal line when he made this throw.

  • Some Broncos players with bonuses say they will attend workouts

    The Broncos were the first of 15 NFL teams to announce they would not attend voluntary offseason workouts. But some players who have a significant financial incentive to be there will participate. Multiple Broncos told Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver that they will participate. Starting guard Graham Glasgow says the NFL Players Association [more]

  • 10 boom-or-bust prospects in 2021 NFL draft: Trey Lance, Zach Wilson leave question marks

    From top quarterbacks to speedy receivers, there are plenty of high-risk, high-reward players available in this year's NFL draft.

  • 2021 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Jets have plenty of defensive line options at No. 23

    With Zach Wilson looking like the consensus No. 2 pick for the Jets, here's what the experts think they could do with the 23rd overall pick.

  • 3 free agents the Lions could sign before the draft

    With the Detroit Lions finalizing their draft board, there are 3 free agents they could sign while not affecting their draft strategy.

  • Bellator 257 results: Vadim Nemkov retains light heavyweight title with win over Phil Davis

    Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov picked up a victory in the light heavyweight grand prix quarterfinals and successfully defended his title by defeating no. 3 ranked Phil Davis. The vast majority of the fight was a stand-up battle where Nemkov decisively outstruck his opponent 145-63, whom Nemkov defeated in their first fight in 2018 by split decision in Tel Aviv, Israel. Not only was Nemkov’s voluminous striking output evident, he also took down Davis, a former NCAA Division 1 All-American wrestler, a handful of times. This came as somewhat of a surprise as the highly decorated wrestler previously claimed he would utilize wrestling in his gameplan. Nemkov’s conditioning also looked superb, something fans have not been able to evaluate fully, as this fight was the first time the 28-year-old champion went a full five rounds in his career. Nemkov’s victory over Davis propelled him to the light heavyweight grand prix semi-finals, where he will take on the winner of Yoel Romero and Anthony Johnson. https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA/status/1383254050330726408?s=20 Bellator 257 results: Corey Anderson TKOs Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov in Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarterfinals No. 3 ranked light heavyweight Corey Anderson advanced to the semi-finals of the light heavyweight grand prix in the Bellator 257 co-main event with a ground and pound TKO victory in the third round over Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov. Yagshimuradov appeared to be a formidable opponent in the first, throwing powerful punches that Anderson respected. Perhaps Yagshimuradov’s highlight of the fight was a rear spinning heel kick toward the end of the first, breaking Anderson’s guard and connecting. Anderson indicated after the fight it slightly threw off his equilibrium. The second and third rounds were much more prosperous for “Overtime,” as he secured a takedown and utilized ground and pound toward the end of the round and went back to the well in the third with great success.With his TKO victory over Yagshimuradov, Anderson advanced to the semi-finals of the light heavyweight grand prix, where he will take on former division champion and current heavyweight titleholder Ryan Bader. https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA/status/1383248827423940611?s=20 Featured photo TRENDING > Jake Paul and Ben Askren salaries revealed for Triller boxing bout Bellator 257 Results Bellator 257 Main card Vadim Nemkov def. Phil Davis via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)Corey Anderson def. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov via TKO (strikes) - Round 3, 2:15Veta Arteaga def. Desiree Yanez via majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)Paul Daley def. Sabah Homasi via TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 1:44 Bellator 257 Preliminary Card Julia Budd def. Dayana Silva via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Julius Anglickas def. Gregory Milliard via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)Steve Mowry def. Shaun Asher via TKO (strikes) - Round 1, 0:55Grachik Bozinyan def. Demarques Jackson via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)Raymond Daniels def. Peter Stanonik via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-26)Lance Gibson Jr. def. Marcus Surin via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)Karl Albrektsson def. Viktor Nemkov via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Mads Burnell def. Saul Rogers via submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2, 4:08Jay-Jay Wilson def. Pedro Carvalho via TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 0:53

  • Snoop Dogg details Triller Fight Club’s approach to providing combat sports alternative

    Snoop Dogg has faith in Triller Fight Club's approach to presenting combat sports. Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren is the next offering.

  • Why you won't hear Paige Bueckers' name called until the 2023 WNBA draft

    The WNBA's draft eligibility rules make players finish four years of college or turn 22 in the calendar year of the draft. But there's much more than just enacting a one-and-done rule.

  • NBA betting: Denver Nuggets title odds take big tumble after Jamal Murray injury

    The Denver Nuggets are currently 34-20 and in fourth place in the Western Conference.

  • Tsitsipas and Rublev win to reach Monte Carlo Masters final

    Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas swatted aside unseeded Dan Evans 6-2, 6-1 on Saturday to reach the Monte Carlo Masters final for the first time and stay on course for a first title this year. The big-serving Greek's opponent will be sixth-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev, who beat unseeded Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-3, 7-5. Tsitsipas beat him in the quarterfinals at last year's French Open, and is the fresher player for Sunday's final.

  • WNBA draft 2021: Wings keep Charli Collier home with No. 1 pick

    Charli Collier will join Dallas and Aari McDonald is with Atlanta after a stellar NCAA tournament run.

  • Despite getting walloped by Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor is slight favorite in their third fight

    The Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier rematch will get a ton of bets.

  • Video: Seven-time NASCAR champ Jimmie Johnson on his preparations for his IndyCar debut

    Johnson, 45, is racing part-time in IndyCar over the next two seasons after his retirement from NASCAR.

  • No fans in stands: Nadal, Djokovic miss the 'energy'

    Empty stands has been the new normal for tennis since last year due to COVID-19 restrictions but top men's players like Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic said they still find it difficult to maintain their intensity during matches in the absence of fans. The professional circuit was shut down for several months last year before tournament organisers set up 'biosecure bubbles' for players and support staff while keeping fans away from stadiums. Barring the swing in Australia in February, tournaments continue to be played in front of a handful of fans at most.

  • NHL roundup: Bruins' Jeremy Swayman shuts out Isles

    David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall scored in a 50-second span bridging the first and second periods Friday night and goalie Jeremy Swayman recorded his first NHL shutout as the host Boston Bruins completed a two-game sweep of the New York Islanders with a 3-0 win. Curtis Lazar added an empty-netter with 1:12 left for the Bruins, who have won three straight since acquiring Hall and Lazar from the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.

  • Fighter who suffered severed finger has bout result overturned

    Khetag Pliev, the fighter who had his finger almost completely severed earlier this month, now officially has one less loss on his record.