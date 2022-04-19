Vikings DT Jaylen Twyman continues remarkable comeback story after being shot four times

Jordy McElroy
·1 min read

With Tuesday’s voluntary workouts being open to the media, there was a major positive takeaway from the session: Jaylen Twyman was back on the field participating in drills.

Twyman, a former sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, was one of four people shot in a vehicle when visiting family in the Washington D.C. area last July. Thankfully, none of the gunshot wounds were fatal, and everyone survived the incident.

Twyman was hit four times and missed the entire 2021 season with the Vikings.

Considering he also sat out the 2020 season in college due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been over two years since he’s played a meaningful snap of football.

Twyman has a lot of catching up to do in what will essentially be his rookie season this year.

The 290-pound defensive lineman was wreaking havoc on the front the last time we saw him on the field in a Panthers uniform—10.5 sacks, 12 tackles for a loss, 41 tackles and two pass deflections.

Regardless of what happens on the football field, this is a remarkable comeback story worth celebrating.

