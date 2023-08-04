Vikings DT James Lynch tore ACL on Thursday

The Vikings have lost one of their defensive depth pieces for 2023.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, defensive tackle James Lynch tore his ACL during Thursday's practice and will undergo season-ending surgery.

Lynch, a fourth-round pick in 2020, appeared in 15 games with two starts last season, playing 24 percent of the team's defensive snaps. He finished the year with 20 total tackles and one tackle for loss.

In his 37 career games, Lynch has posted 53 tackles, four TFLs, and 2.0 sacks.

Lynch was entering the last year of his rookie deal and is slated to be a free agent next spring.