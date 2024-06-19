Vikings DT Harrison Phillips prepping for increased workload in 2024

Brian Flores and the Minnesota Vikings defense saw somewhat of a resurgence in 2023. The 2024 squad will look a lot different from the 2023 team, particularly up front. A big hole was left when Danielle Hunter left in free agency, one that the Vikings hope can be filled by first-round pick Dallas Turner. One thing that remains the same, though, is the presence of defensive tackle Harrison Phillips.

Phillips has been a fixture on the inside of the Vikings defensive line and has earned his place as one of the leaders on the defense — and the team as a whole. As Phillips prepares to enter his seventh NFL season and his third with the Vikings, he’s reportedly changing his off-season regimen.

According to The Athletic’s Vikings beat reporter Alec Lewis, Phillips has changed up his preparation to be “more pliable” this season in anticipation of an increased workload.

Phillips saw his most work last season, being on the field for a career-high 839 defensive snaps, which amounted to 74% of the team’s defensive plays — also a career-high for Phillips.

Phillips’ usage cannot go much higher, but if his playtime does increase even further, it sounds like he’s doing everything he can to be up for the challenge.

