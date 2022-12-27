Vikings draw top CBS broadcast crew for Week 17 vs. Packers

The Minnesota Vikings historically have their games against the rival Green Bay Packers in a big spot and that will be the case this upcoming Sunday afternoon in the 3:25 central time slot. They will have the top CBS broadcast crew of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson call the game.

The Vikings have had this crew call one other game this season. It also happened to be the worst one of the year when the Dallas Cowboys defeated them by a score of 40-3 on November 20th.

Unfortunately for the Viking, they don’t have the best track record with the duo of Nantz and Romo calling their games, as it hasn’t gone well. Over their three games that the duo have called, the Vikings are 0-3 with a point differential of -72.

There's no reason for me to retain this time of trivia, but the last three times Jim Nantz has announced the #Vikings were the Buffalo game 2018, @ Chicago 2019 and today. #Vikings scored six points in each of the previous two and were thoroughly embarrassed — and today is worse — Sam Ekstrom (@SamEkstrom) November 20, 2022

The Vikings have overcome quite a few obstacles this season, but this would be far and away the most unique.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire