The Vikings draftees who have not reportedly signed with the team yet

As the offseason has progressed, the Vikings have found interesting ways build their team in hopes of a bounce-back 2021.

Just like last season, Minnesota will have to replace veterans with players on rookie contracts. The Vikings selected 11 picks in this year’s draft, many of whom have a chance at a lot of playing time as soon as 2021.

The Vikings have already agreed to terms with seven draftees. But what about the other four? This is a list of those players. Of course, these players not reportedly agreeing to terms yet isn’t dire. Minnesota can still work out deals. It just means that there have been no credible reports of a deal at the time this article was published.

This is an intriguing list, nonetheless. Here it is:

QB Kellen Mond

May 26, 2021; Eagan, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond (11) hands the ball off to running back Dalvin Cook (33) in drills at OTA at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

G Wyatt Davis

Vikings rookies, including defensemen Christian Darrisaw, front left, and Wyatt Davis practice during NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

DE Patrick Jones II

Oct 26, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Patrick Jones II (91) sacks Miami Hurricanes quarterback N'Kosi Perry (5) during the third quarter at Heinz Field. Miami won 16-12. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

LB Chazz Surratt

Mar 5, 2021; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Chazz Surratt runs a 40-yard dash at the House of Athlete Scouting Combine for athletes preparing to enter the 2021 NFL draft at Inter Miami Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

