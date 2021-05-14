The Vikings draftees who have agreed to terms with the team

Minnesota has a deep 2021 NFL draft class.

With 11 picks by the end of the event, the Vikings landed players who can make an immediate impact on offense, defense and special teams. There is no telling what some of these picks will do in the long term, too.

QB Kellen Mond is an example of an enticing long-term pick. With Kirk Cousins as the presumptive starter at quarterback for 2021, Mond can take the reigns down the road if he develops to the Vikings’ liking. Training camp will certainly be an interesting time to watch the rookie.

Now, here is list of the draftees who have agreed to terms with Minnesota so far:

T Christian Darrisaw

The Vikings drafted Darrisaw in the first round. He fills a need, so he has a chance to start right away. He signed a four-year, $13.35 million contract with a $7.066 million signing bonus, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

DB Camryn Bynum

A fourth-round pick, Bynum could be playing either safety or cornerback at the next level. With the depth at safety — or lack thereof — that position makes the most sense at the moment. Bynum signed a four-year, $4.2 million deal with a $717,812 signing bonus, per Tomasson.

