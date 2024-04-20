Vikings draft spot deemed ‘pivotal’ by NFL Media

Several teams are jockeying for positions in the 2024 NFL Draft to draft the next leader of their franchise. The Vikings are one of those teams looking to make a splash and land a new quarterback for their roster. To get in that position, teams need to identify the key players and draft slots to work with.

Chad Reuter of NFL Media has done just that.

In a recent piece for NFL.com, Reuter listed the Vikings pick at 11 as one of several key spots in Thursday’s upcoming draft. He stated that essentially nothing should be off the board for Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as he looks to find a quarterback. The idea of trading up is the popular approach but he mentions that staying put and draft one at 23 is also an option.

The idea of Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. doesn’t excite fans though. Both were Heisman Trophy finalists and were able to put up impressive numbers, but the film study showed flaws in their craft. Compared to some of the top passers, there are questions regarding Nix’s arm strength and general willingness to push the ball downfield. For Penix Jr., the mechanics and injury history.

No matter what, Reuter has said the quiet part out loud. The Vikings are very much in a position to be the straw that stirs the entire drink of the NFL draft.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire