Vikings draft QB Kyle Trask in 3rd round of mock draft

When will the Vikings put together a plan for life after Kirk Cousins?

In his upcoming mock draft, Chad Reuter has the Vikings addressing the quarterback position with their third-round pick (78th overall).

Reuter has the Vikings drafting Florida quarterback Kyle Trask. In 2020, Trask threw for 4,283 yards 43 touchdowns and eight interceptions. At the very least, this would be an upgrade over Sean Mannion as the back-up quarterback.

Cousins had a solid 2020 season, but the Vikings failed to make the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. It’s hard to pin that on Cousins, but with Cousins set to have a $31 million cap hit in 2021, the Vikings don’t have much room to make any moves.

