Vikings draft prospects: RB/OL interviews at NFL Scouting Combine

The Minnesota Vikings are currently at the NFL Scouting Combine looking to find the next future stars to wear the purple and gold.

Throughout the course of the week, teams will be allowed to interview players to help them make their choices easier when it comes time for the NFL draft in April. In essence, it’s one more piece of the puzzle.

On Wednesday, the media was able to interview the linebackers and defensive linemen, Thursday was for the defensive backs and specialists, and Friday was for the quarterbacks and wide receivers.

On Saturday, we heard from the final group in the offensive lineman and running backs. We also got some critical measurements from the quarterbacks.

Wisconsin C Joe Tippmann on playing center at 6'6"

Asked #Wisconsin OC Joe Tippmann about his unique size playing center and about facing his teammate Keeanu Benton in practice. #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/FsVI26g4da — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) March 4, 2023

Tennessee OT Darnell Wright on his visits

Darnell Wright had to pull out his phone for all the team visits. Pretty much everyone. pic.twitter.com/YkO31LEuez — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 4, 2023

Florida OL O'Cyrus Torrence on the Senior Bowl

.@GatorsFB OL O’Cyrus Torrence at the #NFLCombine. On his experience at the @seniorbowl: “It was fun. I got to compete everyday and meet so many coaches. It was all surreal but a really fun experience.” Big fan of his physicality and athleticism pic.twitter.com/UOOr3rTAHx — Ryan Edwards (@redwardsradio) March 4, 2023

UAB RB DeWayne McBride on his influences

Story continues

UAB RB Debo McBride said he models his game after Marshawn Lynch pic.twitter.com/JWRWy5WGb8 — Billy “Arm Wrestled Travis Bagent” Riccette (@Billy_Riccette) March 4, 2023

Texas RB Bijan Robinson about his pregame mix

Texas RB Bijan Robinson likes to listen to “ocean sounds” and birds chirping before games as a way of dialing in, he said “I’m usually too amped.” pic.twitter.com/G1ui0cKNfd — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) March 4, 2023

Alabama QB Bryce Young weighs in above 200 lbs

Florida QB Anthony Richardson is a massive man

Florida QB Anthony Richardson checks in at 6-foot-4 and 244 pounds with 10.5” hands at weigh-ins. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 4, 2023

UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet on why he went back to UCLA

.@UCLAFootball RB Zach Charbonnet at the #NFLCombine. Said one of the big reasons he decided to go back to college last year is wanted to get better at catching passes more naturally out of the backfield pic.twitter.com/CjPexwyysz — Ryan Edwards (@redwardsradio) March 4, 2023

Oklahoma RB Eric Gray on how he became such a good receiver

Eric Gray says before he went to RB camps, he went to WR camps and he learned everything it takes to run routes — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) March 4, 2023

Tulane RB Tyjae Spears has met with the Vikings

Tulane RB Tyjae Spears has met formally with the Commanders, Bills, Colts, Vikings, and Ravens. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 4, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire