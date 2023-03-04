Vikings draft prospects: RB/OL interviews at NFL Scouting Combine

The Minnesota Vikings are currently at the NFL Scouting Combine looking to find the next future stars to wear the purple and gold.

Throughout the course of the week, teams will be allowed to interview players to help them make their choices easier when it comes time for the NFL draft in April. In essence, it’s one more piece of the puzzle.

On Wednesday, the media was able to interview the linebackers and defensive linemen, Thursday was for the defensive backs and specialists, and Friday was for the quarterbacks and wide receivers.

On Saturday, we heard from the final group in the offensive lineman and running backs. We also got some critical measurements from the quarterbacks.

Wisconsin C Joe Tippmann on playing center at 6'6"

Tennessee OT Darnell Wright on his visits

Florida OL O'Cyrus Torrence on the Senior Bowl

UAB RB DeWayne McBride on his influences

Texas RB Bijan Robinson about his pregame mix

Alabama QB Bryce Young weighs in above 200 lbs

Florida QB Anthony Richardson is a massive man

UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet on why he went back to UCLA

Oklahoma RB Eric Gray on how he became such a good receiver

Tulane RB Tyjae Spears has met with the Vikings

