Vikings draft prospects: QB/WR/TE interviews at NFL Scouting Combine

The Minnesota Vikings are currently at the NFL Scouting Combine looking to find the next future stars to wear the purple and gold.

Throughout the course of the week, teams will be allowed to interview players to help them make their choices easier when it comes time for the NFL draft in April. In essence, it’s one more piece of the puzzle.

On Wednesday, the media was able to interview the linebackers and defensive linemen and Thursday was for the defensive backs and specialists.

On Friday, we got to hear from the quarterbacks and pass catchers.

Florida QB Anthony Richardson is working on his accuracy concerns

Anthony Richardson said he is working on being more consistent with his accuracy. Tying his upper and lower body together. Self awareness is so key with a prospect’s character! pic.twitter.com/hn9S4v3O0V — Full-Time Dame 💰 (@DP_NFL) March 3, 2023

Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba is still healing from an injury

Jaxon Smith Njigba on his health and running the 40: “I’ve been 100% for about two weeks now. I’m not ready to run just yet but I expect to be at my pro day!” pic.twitter.com/BrP9KrePwf — Full-Time Dame 💰 (@DP_NFL) March 3, 2023

Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman models his game after DeAndre Hopkins and it shows on film

Tennessee’s Cedric Tillman also models his game after DeAndre Hopkins. I’m sensing a pattern. pic.twitter.com/6O1ffdAZ8S — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) March 3, 2023

Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims says he has a bigger route tree than what is seen on tape

Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims on his route tree: “Oklahoma didn’t ask me to run a technical route tree but I have a trainer and run more routes. I just wasn’t asked to do it for Oklahoma.” pic.twitter.com/y83tKqTWW3 — Full-Time Dame 💰 (@DP_NFL) March 3, 2023

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud on his play style

C.J. Stroud on the type of QB he is, and how he is a “ball-placement specialist:” pic.twitter.com/BDk8gTkGkb — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) March 3, 2023

Georgia TE Darnell Washington is oozing confidence

Darnell Washington asked if he’s the best TE in the draft. “I’m the most unique TE in the draft” pic.twitter.com/cN5PQjYdO3 — Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) March 3, 2023

Virginia WR Dontayvion Wicks on what receivers group is the blueprint

.@UVAFootball WR Dontayvion Wicks at the #NFLCombine. Talked about the importance of YAC in todays #NFL and how watching the #49ers receivers is a blueprint pic.twitter.com/Sm8cI9ehca — Ryan Edwards (@redwardsradio) March 3, 2023

Stanford WR Michael Wilson on his role models

Stanford receiver Michael Wilson says one of his role models is another Stanford receiver – Doug Baldwin. pic.twitter.com/dzlsnOSTEu — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) March 3, 2023

Alabama QB Bryce Young gives a very pointed answer on his size

UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson has met with the Vikings

Vikings, Eagles, Commanders and Browns have all had formal interviews with UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) March 3, 2023

