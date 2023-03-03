Vikings draft prospects: QB/WR/TE interviews at NFL Scouting Combine
The Minnesota Vikings are currently at the NFL Scouting Combine looking to find the next future stars to wear the purple and gold.
Throughout the course of the week, teams will be allowed to interview players to help them make their choices easier when it comes time for the NFL draft in April. In essence, it’s one more piece of the puzzle.
On Wednesday, the media was able to interview the linebackers and defensive linemen and Thursday was for the defensive backs and specialists.
On Friday, we got to hear from the quarterbacks and pass catchers.
Florida QB Anthony Richardson is working on his accuracy concerns
Anthony Richardson said he is working on being more consistent with his accuracy. Tying his upper and lower body together.
Self awareness is so key with a prospect’s character! pic.twitter.com/hn9S4v3O0V
— Full-Time Dame 💰 (@DP_NFL) March 3, 2023
Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba is still healing from an injury
Jaxon Smith Njigba on his health and running the 40:
“I’ve been 100% for about two weeks now. I’m not ready to run just yet but I expect to be at my pro day!” pic.twitter.com/BrP9KrePwf
— Full-Time Dame 💰 (@DP_NFL) March 3, 2023
Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman models his game after DeAndre Hopkins and it shows on film
Tennessee’s Cedric Tillman also models his game after DeAndre Hopkins.
I’m sensing a pattern. pic.twitter.com/6O1ffdAZ8S
— Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) March 3, 2023
Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims says he has a bigger route tree than what is seen on tape
Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims on his route tree:
“Oklahoma didn’t ask me to run a technical route tree but I have a trainer and run more routes. I just wasn’t asked to do it for Oklahoma.” pic.twitter.com/y83tKqTWW3
— Full-Time Dame 💰 (@DP_NFL) March 3, 2023
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud on his play style
C.J. Stroud on the type of QB he is, and how he is a “ball-placement specialist:” pic.twitter.com/BDk8gTkGkb
— Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) March 3, 2023
Georgia TE Darnell Washington is oozing confidence
Darnell Washington asked if he’s the best TE in the draft. “I’m the most unique TE in the draft” pic.twitter.com/cN5PQjYdO3
— Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) March 3, 2023
Virginia WR Dontayvion Wicks on what receivers group is the blueprint
.@UVAFootball WR Dontayvion Wicks at the #NFLCombine.
Talked about the importance of YAC in todays #NFL and how watching the #49ers receivers is a blueprint pic.twitter.com/Sm8cI9ehca
— Ryan Edwards (@redwardsradio) March 3, 2023
Stanford WR Michael Wilson on his role models
Stanford receiver Michael Wilson says one of his role models is another Stanford receiver – Doug Baldwin. pic.twitter.com/dzlsnOSTEu
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) March 3, 2023
Alabama QB Bryce Young gives a very pointed answer on his size
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young @_bryce_young @AlabamaFTBL #NFLCombine2023 @KPRC2 emphasized he's confident his size won't impact his ability to play in NFL @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/Z1er2fi9Kn
— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 3, 2023
UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson has met with the Vikings
Vikings, Eagles, Commanders and Browns have all had formal interviews with UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson
— Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) March 3, 2023