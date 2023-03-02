Vikings draft prospects: Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith runs second fastest 40-yard dash ever

The Minnesota Vikings have a sneaky need at the edge position with Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith having uncertain futures with the franchise. That is one reason why getting an edge rusher is more of a priority for some than you might think

The edge group this year is very talented and one of the top prospects nearly set a record in the 40-yard dash. Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash for an edge rusher ever at 4.39 seconds. That time is only behind Virginia Tech’s Amare Barno who ran it last year in 4.36 seconds. His 10-yard split is still unofficial at 1.52 seconds, but that would be the fastest-ever for an edge rusher.

Smith also jumped 41.5″ in the vertical jump and 10’8″ in the broad jump, both of which are really good numbers for an edge rusher.

The highly productive pass rusher from Georgia has been mocked to the Vikings four times so far this year and he will certainly be more popular moving forward.

More NFL Scouting Combine!

Vikings draft prospects: DT Calijah Kancey runs blazing 40 yard dash Report: Vikings have met with Florida QB Anthony Richardson Vikings updates from DB media availability at NFL Scouting Combine 10 defensive players to watch at the NFL Scouting Combine Zulgad's four-and-out: Takeaways from Kevin O'Connell's comments at the combine

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire