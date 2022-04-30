The Minnesota Vikings have a new head coach and an open book for options in Thursday's first round of the NFL Draft.

It's unlikely one of the top two cornerbacks on the board last to No. 12, but a good defensive player is likely going to be there unless the Vikings opt to trade down.

Here's the Vikings' picks, selections and grades for the 2022 NFL Draft.

1st Round, No. 32 overall (from LA Rams via Detroit) | Lewis Cine, DB, Georgia

Instant grade: B

Analysis: Cine is a solid versatile player who can play around the line of scrimmage. Cine should specialize mostly against running backs and tight ends to start his career.

TRADE: The Lions traded the No. 32, No. 34 and No. 66 picks to Minnesota for the No. 12 and No. 46 overall picks, according to NFL Network.

2nd Round, No. 42 overall (from from Washington via Indianapolis ) | Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson

Instant grade: A-minus

Analysis: Booth plays the ball really well and is very physical when engaged near the line of scrimmage. I have no idea why he dropped. Good size, good movement skills. Consistency will prove key.

2nd Round, No. 59 overall (from Green Bay) | Ed Ingram, OL, LSU

Instant grade: C-plus

Analysis: Ingram is a good run blocker whose pass blocking needs work. I don't see the footwork and consistency that makes up a quality starting guard.

3rd Round, No. 66 overall (from Detroit)| Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma

Instant grade: C-plus

Analysis: Asamoah could be a really good special teamer, but I'm unsure if he can be a three-down linebacker.

5th Round, No. 156 overall (from Baltimore) |

6th Round, No. 184 overall (from NY Jets) |

6th Round, No. 191 overall (from Baltimore via Kansas City) |

6th Round, No. 192 overall |

7th Round, No. 250 overall (from San Francisco via Denver) |

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vikings draft picks: Grades for Minnesota selections in 2022 NFL Draft