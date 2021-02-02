Vikings draft Kwity Paye in NFL.com mock draft

Bucky Brooks over at NFL.com put together his first mock draft for the 2021 NFL Draft.

With the 14th overall pick, Brooks has the Vikings drafting Michigan edge rusher Kwity Paye.

Here’s what Brooks wrote about the pick:

The Vikings’ defensive decline can be attributed to a non-existent pass rush that clearly missed the injured Danielle Hunter. Paye has the potential to develop into a high-end edge rusher in a few years.

This isn’t the first mock draft to link Paye to the Vikings.

With Hunter and Michael Pierce likely back in 2021, this is a move that would bolster the front four for the Vikings after a disappointing 2020 season.

For those curious, Brooks has five quarterbacks taken in the first round. Four of them are taken prior to the Vikings picking at No. 14.