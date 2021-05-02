Vikings get A draft grade from NFL.com

We won’t really know who will win the 2021 NFL Draft until probably 2026 or so, but it’s fun to see who experts think won immediately after based on value and pre-draft evaluations.

Chad Reuter over at NFL.com put together his draft grades and the Vikings couldn’t have done much better, earning an A grade.

Here’s what Reuter wrote about the Vikings:

The Vikings addressed their need at left tackle (Darrisaw) and picked up two third-rounders (while giving up a fourth) in a savvy first-round trade with the Jets. Mond provides much-needed depth behind (and competition for?) Kirk Cousins. Minnesota did well with their other three third-round picks: Surratt serves as a fine replacement for Eric Wilson; Davis is a sturdy guard the team hopes steadies the O-line; Jones provides strength off the edge.

The biggest concern for the Vikings was the offensive line, and they did a great job doing so. They also answered fans’ prayers in maybe getting the quarterback of the future.

To round out the NFC North, the Bears received an A grade, the Lions received a B+ and the Packers received an A.