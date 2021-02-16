Vikings draft DeVonta Smith in 1st-round of Daniel Jeremiah’s mock draft

Could the Vikings add another weapon to their offense in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft?

Daniel Jeremiah thinks so.

In his latest mock draft, Jeremiah has the Vikings selecting Alabama receiver, and Heisman Trophy winner, DeVonta Smith.

Here’s what Jeremiah wrote about the pick:

The Vikings have holes to fill on defense, but they could give Kirk Cousins a heck of a trio by adding Smith to a receiving corps that already includes Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

This seems unlikely, considering the Vikings need a lot of help on the offensive line and on the defensive side of the ball, but hey, this would certainly be exciting.

As a senior, Smith finished with 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns.