Vikings would draft 6th overall if season ended today

The Vikings are 1-5 after Week 7.

That’s a huge disappointment for a team that will almost certainly miss out on the playoffs after signing Kirk Cousins to an extension this offseason.

If the 2020 season ended today, the Vikings would draft sixth overall, behind the Jets, Giants, Jaguars, Falcons and Dolphins.

The top three isn’t great, assuming you want the Vikings to draft a quarterback with their first pick. You could make a case for the Jets, Giants and Jaguars for taking a quarterback. Heck, even the Falcons could plan their next era by taking a quarterback to take over whenever they move on from Matt Ryan.

Right now, the top-10 quarterback hopefuls are Trevor Lawrence (who will go first overall), Justin Fields and Trey Lance.

Per Tankathon, the Vikings have the sixth-hardest schedule in the NFL, so it seems realistic they could draft in the top-10.