Vikings would draft 14th if season ended today

After falling to the Bears in Week 15, the odds the Vikings make the playoffs are nearly gone.

With that, realistic fans are probably looking ahead to the draft (or just ignoring thinking about the team in general).

If the season ended today, the 6-8 Vikings would draft 14th overall.

How could that change over the last two weeks of the season? That’s hard to say, but the Vikings could probably get to as high as 10 in the draft or as low as 15.

Who will the Vikings take?

The hopes after watching the team over the last few weeks would be help on the offensive line or perhaps more defensive back help.

For what it’s worth, North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance is expected to be drafted right around No. 10. Kirk Cousins hasn’t been horrible this season, but you do wonder if the team will try to draft his replacement.