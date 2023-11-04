Vikings downgrade Christian Darrisaw to questionable, rule out Chris Reed

The Vikings announced a handful of roster moves and a couple of changes to their injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw is now listed as questionable to play with a groin injury. He was added to the report as a full participant in practice on Friday, but the belief was that he was on track to playing.

Guard Chris Reed (foot) was listed as questionable to come off of injured reserve this weekend and the Vikings announced that he has now been ruled out.

The Vikings did activate wide receiver Jalen Nailor from injured reserve. He has been out with a hamstring injury.

Defensive lineman T.J. Smith and linebacker Nick Vigil were both elevated from the practice squad. They signed offensive lineman Coy Cronk to the practice squad and released guard Henry Byrd from that roster.