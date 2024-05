Vikings take down Rockets

Apr. 29—The Hayfield baseball team was steady on defense as it defeated Randolph (4-5 overall) 4-1 in Randolph Monday.

Kael Steele allowed zero earned runs in seven innings for Hayfield (8-5 overall).

Hayfield pitching: Kael Steele (W) 7 IP, 5 H, 6 BB, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 K

Hayfield hitting: Jack Thoe, 1-for-1, R; Eric Bermea, RBI; Isaac Nelson, 1-for-3, RBI; Corbin Krueger, 3-for-4, RBI; Steele, RBI; Hunter Simonson, 1-for-4, R