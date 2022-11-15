The Vikings don’t play outdoors again until 2023

After Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, the Minnesota Vikings have one of the easiest schedules in the league. One of the benefits of having that easy schedule is not having to play in the elements during the winter months.

After the Vikings played in Buffalo this past Sunday, the Vikings won’t have to play outside until the calendar year of 2023 when they play the Green Bay Packers on New Year’s Day.

Vikings will now play five of the next six games at home. They won't have to play outdoors again until Week 17 at Lambeau Field. — Board (@ArCh_Skol) November 15, 2022

The way the schedule sets up is really nice for the Vikings. The play five of the next six games at U.S. Bank Stadium and the only road game in there is on December 11th at Ford Field in Detroit.

The last two games were the likely spot that the Vikings would have seen the slip up, but they persevered with two double-digit fourth-quarter comebacks.

This Vikings’ team looks more and more like a team of destiny.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire