Vikings dominating SAC tennis tournament

Apr. 25—The 3A version of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament got under way Tuesday at Southern Lee High School, with 3A regular-season winner Union Pines dominating the event. One of the two singles finalists and both doubles teams in the finals represented the Vikings.

Although it was hosting the event, Southern Lee did not have any players representing itself in the tournament. Lee County and Scotland did, and took on a full contingent of Union Pines players.

The first round of the singles were contested with four players seeded and a total of seven players involved. Ricky Zhang of Scotland won by default:

Finley Benton, Lee County d. Kishawn Pate, Scotland County 8-2

Dominic Roett, Union Pines d. Nathan Jones, Lee County 8-6

Eli McCrae, Scotland d. Cam Deibel, Union Pines 8-4

In the semifinals, Roett defeated Benton 8-6 and Zhang beat McCrae 8-3. Roett and Zhang played for the championship on Wednesday.

Seven doubles teams were entered. Top-seeded Lane McPherson and Joey Tortora received a bye into the semifinals. The other teams played in the first round with the following results:

Jason Benitez-Jayden Gibbs LC d. Tri Duong-Andrew Medlock SC 9-7

Landon Patterson-Patrick Kavanagh UP d. Jackson Hernandez-Owen McCrae SC 8-3

Tucker Lloyd-Jace McPherson UP d. Hunter Jackson-Edgar Augure LC 8-1

The semifinals followed, with both Union Pines teams winning to advance to the championship, one of them over two of their teammates:

Lane McPherson-Joey Tortora UP d. Benitez-Gibbs LC 8-0

Lloyd-J. McPherson UP d. Patterson-Kavanagh UP 8-1

The two winners also played for the championship at 2 p.m. Wednesday.