Vikings dominate hapless Lions

In his debut on Thanksgiving, Lions undrafted rookie quarterback David Blough looked decent. Today in Minnesota, not so much.

The Lions couldn’t do anything offensively, needing a garbage-time touchdown to avoid a shutout in a 20-7 loss to the Vikings.

Blough wasn’t very good but he also didn’t get much help from his teammates, while Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was calmly efficient, completing 24 of 30 passes for 242 yards, with a touchdown and no interceptions.

The win improves the Vikings to 9-4, and although they haven’t clinched anything yet, they’re in great shape to make the postseason, either as NFC North champions or as a wild card team.

The Lions fell to 3-9-1, and they have clinched something: Last place in the NFC North.