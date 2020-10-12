Vikings dominate first half, taking 13-0 lead over Seahawks into locker room

The Seahawks are averaging 35.5 points and 416.3 yards per game this season. Not tonight. Not so far.

Seattle ran 18 plays for 66 yards with five first downs and went 0-for-3 on third down. Four Vikings have a sack of Russell Wilson, including Yannick Ngakoue and Eric Wilson.

The Vikings lead the Seahawks 13-0 at intermission, Seattle’s largest deficit of the season. The Seahawks twice trailed the Patriots by seven points on Sept. 21.

Wilson is 6-for-6 but for only 31 yards. In Week 12 of 2016 against the Buccaneers, he went 3-of-8 for 20 yards and an interception in the first half.

DK Metcalf caught one pass for 13 yards in the first half Sunday, and Tyler Lockett caught his first pass for 9 yards on the final play of the half. Wilson is the team’s leading rusher with three carries for 35 yards, while Chris Carson has three carries for 13.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook had an 8-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and has 17 carries for 65 yards. Dan Bailey has hit field goals of 52 and 46 yards.

Kirk Cousins has completed 15 of 21 passes for 140 yards as the Vikings have rolled up 217 yards against the league’s worst defense.

Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed has been disruptive with four tackles, including a tackle for loss.

