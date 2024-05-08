Vikings dominate Elks, advance to district title game

May 7—Box Score

At Mossyrock

VIKINGS 12, ELKS 0 (5 inn.)

Lake Quinault 000 00 — 0

Mossyrock 411 6X — 12

MOS Pitching — Kolb 3.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 11 K; Greisen 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K Highlights — Greisen 3-3, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R; McClure 1-2, 2 RBI, BB, 2 R; Callies 1-3, 2 RBI

Mossyrock opened its postseason run with a bang on Tuesday, soundly defeating Lake Quinault 12-0 in five innings to advance to the district championship game.

After the first batter of the game reached on an error, Easton Kolb struck out the next 11 batters he faced.

During that stretch, the Vikings (9-7) pulled away, scoring four in the first and adding runs in the second and third.

Wylde Greisen came in on the mound to finish out the fourth, and in the bottom half, the Vikings doubled their score to get into run-rule territory.

Greisen pitched the final inning and a third and also went 3 for 3 at the plate with a double and three runs batted in. Peyton McClure and Gunnar Callies drove in two runs each.

The win puts Mossyrock into the 1B District 4 Championship on Thursday at Toledo, and the Vikings will face off against Naselle for the fourth year in a row. Naselle won the first two meetings, but Mossyrock won last year.

The winner of the district title game will automatically advance to the state tournament, while the loser will play the fourth-place finisher from the District 1/2/3 Tournament for a state berth on Saturday at Shelton.