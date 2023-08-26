Vikings dominate Arizona Cardinals through first half

At halftime in Minneapolis, it's been pretty much all Minnesota Vikings in the preseason finale for the Arizona Cardinals and home team. Minnesota took a 17-3 lead into halftime.

The Cardinals got into quick hole after giving up a touchdown on the opening drive and then losing the ball on quarterback Clayton Tune's fumble as he was sacked. The Vikings cashed in that turnover for a 14-0 lead less than six minutes into the game.

Tune led a drive for a field goal, hitting Greg Dortch for 26 yards. The rookie also put the Cardinals in position for another field goal in the second quarter, but Matt Prater missed from 46 yards.

Minnesota Vikings safety Jay Ward (20) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune (15) and causes a fumble that would be recovered by the Vikings during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Defensively, the Cardinals played fairly well after surrendering the quick points. They were able to get some pressure on Vikings No. 3 quarterback Jaren Hall, and on special teams should have recovered a muffed punt.

The offensive line lost two key backups in the first half, with rookie Jon Gaines leaving with a knee injury and Dennis Daley also hurt. Neither have returned, and the front five has been reshuffled.

With Colt McCoy not playing and many starters resting, it looks like some roster decisions have been made as far as the regular players. Tune might not have done enough to be the starter in Week 1, a job that looks like it will go to McCoy.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Cardinals trail Minnesota Vikings by double-digits at the half