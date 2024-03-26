Vikings give DL Jonah Williams a modest contract

Though the fanfare of the NFL’s free agency period has come and gone, there are still plenty of moves to be made and players to be signed. The Minnesota Vikings continue to make moves to fill out their roster, signing defensive lineman Jonah Williams last week to a one-year deal.

The specifics of that contract have now emerged, giving us a better idea of just how much the Vikings committed to their new signing. Williams signed a one-year deal worth $1.5 million. Included in that is a $1.1 million base salary with $250K guaranteed at signing. The deal also includes a $100K signing bonus and up to $275K in per-game bonuses and a $25K workout bonus.

Williams, originally an undrafted free agent out of Weber State, spent his first three seasons in Los Angeles with the Rams, where he worked his way into the starting lineup last season. Williams turned that starting opportunity into 49 tackles, two sacks, and four TFLs.

Williams now joins a Vikings defense that was one of the league’s best in 2023, but saw a lot of upheaval in free agency. Gone from the defense is Danielle Hunter, Marcus Davenport, Jordan Hicks, D.J. Wonnum, and Khyiris Tonga, among others. Williams is a small part in replacing those losses, but there’s more work to be done to fill out the roster.

