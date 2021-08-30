The Vikings didn’t look great in the preseason. How concerned should you be?

During the preseason, it’s hard to figure out what is important and what isn’t.

If a team wins every game, will that carry over into the regular season? Plenty of NFL teams have looked way worse when the regular season comes around, due to a variety of factors.

The Vikings have the opposite of that problem. The team did not look good in the preseason slate this year. So, should Minnesota fans be concerned about that? The answer is yes and no.

Vikings Wire compiled a list of some of the bad things that happened this preseason, and decided how concerned fans should be about each one:

They went winless in the preseason

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - AUGUST 27: Wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs catches a pass for a touchdown as defensive back Bashaud Breeland #21 of the Minnesota Vikings defends during the 1st quarter of the preseason game at Arrowhead Stadium on August 27, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Concern level: Not that concerned Besides the Broncos loss, the Vikings played their preseason games close. Minnesota had opportunities to win at the end, with second-string and third-string players not able to pull off the victories. That's not incredibly important in the grand scheme of things. You can't take preseason wins with you to the regular season, and most of the Vikings players in at the end of games aren't going to be getting a lot of reps in 2021.

The backup quarterbacks played poorly

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jake Browning (3) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Ben Banogu (52) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Concern level: Somewhat concerned This becomes very concerning if the Vikings don't claim a backup quarterback off waivers soon. Even if the team does that, it was a little disappointing that Kellen Mond looked as inconsistent as he did. Mond was tabbed as a potential replacement for Kirk Cousins down the road. So far, that does not seem likely.

The team had hardly any production on offense

Minnesota Vikings running back A.J. Rose Jr. (36) runs past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Dicaprio Bootle (2) on his way to a 32-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Concern level: Not that concerned This point pairs well with the previous one: if your reserve quarterbacks play poorly in the preseason, you're not going to get a lot of production out of the offense. The first-team offense did not play enough drives for anyone to be worried about how they performed during the preseason.

K Greg Joseph missed two kicks from over 50 yards

Aug 27, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph (1) scores a field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Concern level: Pretty concerned. Joseph missed a field goal in back-to-back preseason games. Granted, the Vikings kicker's misses came from over 50 yards, but it's still a tad concerning. Joseph hardly has any NFL experience as a team's mainstay kicker. Currently, that's the role he has with the Vikings. It wouldn't be shocking to see Minnesota claim a kicker off waivers. But as of now, Joseph is the team's kicker, and that's a little concerning given his performances.

CB Cameron Dantzler didn't look good until the final preseason game

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler (27) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Daurice Fountain during the first half of an NFL football game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Concern level: Pretty concerned Dantzler did not look good against the Broncos and Colts this preseason. He played well against the Chiefs, though, finishing with a PFF overall grade of 71.6. Dantzler will at least be a key member of the cornerback rotation and might even start some games in 2021. For the most part, his preseason looked like the beginning of his rookie year — when he was up and down — and not when he came on strong at the end of 2020. That's a little concerning, on account of how often he will play in 2021.

