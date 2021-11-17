The Vikings are getting some veterans back at practice as they begin to prepare for the Packers.

Minnesota has designated cornerback Patrick Peterson to return from injured reserve and activated safety Harrison Smith off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Peterson has been out since suffering a hamstring injury against the Panthers back in Week Six. The veteran corner has recorded 13 tackles and a couple of pass breakups in his first season with the Vikings.

“We’ll see how he practices today,” head coach Mike Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

The Vikings have 21 days to activate Peterson to the 53-man roster.

Smith has missed the last two games while on the COVID-19 list. Smith has three passes defensed, a sack, and a forced fumble with his 58 total tackles in 2021.

The Vikings play the Packers at home in Week 11.

Vikings designate Patrick Peterson to return from IR, activate Harrison Smith off COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk